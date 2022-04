(Glenwood) The Glenwood girls won four events and scored 183.5 points and captured the team title at their home meet on Monday night. The Rams earned gold in the long jump, 800,1500, and 3000. Lewis Central finished second with 87-points, and Underwood, third, with 71 in the 11-team field. Atlantic girls finished sixth with 59-points.

GLENWOOD, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO