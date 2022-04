The BMW X7 is by far the company's most practical model. Seating up to seven occupants in a tasteful and luxurious cabin, the full-size X7 has impressed us since it went on sale in 2019, even if its design was initially polarizing. It's now time for the X7 to be refreshed to keep it competitive against rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. We already saw the X7's new design with split headlights a few weeks ago when it leaked online, but that was a single grainy image; now we have an entire gallery to peruse.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO