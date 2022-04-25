ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

Why California’s Famous Gilroy Garlic Festival Might Never Come Back

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8XGI_0fJiRU0m00
Photo: Getty Images

California's beloved Gilroy Garlic Festival has been canceled this year and the future of the annual event is uncertain said organizers, according to the Associated Press . The celebration has been a yearly tradition for over 40 years and always draws massive crowds over the three days.

“Due to lingering uncertainties from the pandemic, along with the prohibitive insurance requirements by the City of Gilroy, the Gilroy Garlic Festival Board has decided not to move ahead with a traditional festival for 2022 — and perhaps the foreseeable future,” the festival association announced in a social media post on Friday, April 22.

The association said the city required that the festival have more insurance than the minimum general liability coverage of $1 million. However, the festival has been facing problems long before the pandemic. Past president of the group, Tom Cline , told The Mercury News that the event has faced financial challenges in eight of the last 10 years. Furthermore, in 2019 a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at the event, killing three people and wounding 13 others before killing himself . According to AP , related lawsuits are pending. The association statement also pledged to find a way to hold a "more intimate, local festival."

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Reacts to Gilroy Garlic Festival Cancellation

Bay Area residents are reacting after the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association announced Thursday that it would it cancel the popular annual festival indefinitely. In a statement Thursday, the festival board said because of the lingering uncertainties due to the pandemic and high insurance costs, there won’t be a festival in the “foreseeable future.”
GILROY, CA
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Gilroy, CA
Government
City
Gilroy, CA
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
KTVU FOX 2

Former California high school track star Sarah Shulze dead at 21

MADISON, Wis. - Sarah Shulze, a runner on the University of Wisconsin's track and cross country teams and former student-athlete in Ventura County, has died. She was 21. Shulze's family announced on April 15 that she died by suicide two days earlier. "Sarah took her own life," the family said....
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gilroy Garlic Festival#Garlic#Lawsuits#The Associated Press#The Festival Association#The Mercury News#Ap#Instagram
purewow.com

7 Charming Small Towns Near Napa Valley That Aren’t, You Know, Napa

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There’s no denying that Napa Valley is a world-class wine region, but it’s also ideal for people to really enjoy...
NAPA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Bakersfield Channel

Surge of desert surf parks stirs questions in dry California

(AP) — Hours from the California coast, surfers are hoping one of the next spots where they can catch a wave is in the hot, dry desert. At least four large surf lagoons are proposed for the inland region around the desert city of Palm Springs. Developers think the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
3K+
Followers
839
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy