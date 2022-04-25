ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Artist Kyle Stuckey Unveils “Moments of Light” Solo Show at Principle Gallery

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleContemporary impressionist artist Kyle Stuckey will present a special exhibition at Principle Gallery in Charleston. This new painting collection is a solo show and will be on exhibit from May 6th to 31st, 2022. For Stuckey, the new works of over 25 paintings depicts a variety of portraits, cityscapes,...

holycitysinner.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Artist Precious Okoyomon Brings Lush Flora and Live Butterflies to Venice Biennale

Click here to read the full article. In the Arsenale portion of Cecilia Alemani’s main exhibition of the Venice Biennale, titled “The Milk of Dreams,” the best is quite literally saved for last. Just before the exit, Alemani has given Precious Okoyomon an entire sizable room all to themselves—something that few other participants in the main show can say. In the installation, titled To See the Earth Before the End of the World (2022), the artist has arrayed an environment in which mysterious figures loom. Kudzu and sugar cane planted in soil appear all over. Live butterflies mingle with the plants...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Dumpster find leads to rediscovery of artist Francis Hines

After fading into obscurity, the late artist Francis Hines is gaining new attention after a car mechanic rescued hundreds of his paintings from a dumpster in Connecticut.Hines, an abstract expressionist, garnered some recognition in 1980 by using fabric to wrap the arch in New York City’s Washington Square in an intricate crisscross pattern. But he kept a low profile and drifted out of the art world’s spotlight, passing away in 2016.The trove of paintings, most using his signature wrapping style, was found a year later — and that’s where the artist's path to rediscovery began.An exhibit of the found art...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Tate Modern And Other International Institutions Acquire Artworks from Souls Grown Deep Collection For The First Time

Click here to read the full article. On Monday, Souls Grown Deep Foundation and Community Partnership announced that Tate Modern in London, the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, and the Pinault Collection in Paris and Venice will acquire artworks from its collection. This marks the first time that works from the collection will be acquired internationally. The Souls Grown Deep Foundation holds the largest collection of artworks by Black artists from the Southern United States, boasting roughly 1,000 works by more than 160 artists. Through the foundation’s collection transfer program, which aims to bestow the majority of its holdings to...
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
State
New Hampshire State
State
Nevada State
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marie Claire

"Diana’s Son Is Continuing the Campaign to Disrupt Charles’ Future Reign": An Interview With Tina Brown

Tina Brown is back, and it’s as though she never left. Her newest work, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—The Truth and the Turmoil, picks up where her 2007 best seller The Diana Chronicles left off, taking us behind the scenes through the last 25 years of the British monarchy. The British royal family has been a topic Brown has covered since her days as editor-in-chief at Tatler magazine, when a young ingénue named Diana Spencer arrived on the scene and soon catapulted into her role as the Princess of Wales. Since her Tatler days, Brown has gone on to edit Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and, most recently, The Daily Beast (which she also founded), in addition to other prominent masthead appointments. This is Brown’s first book wholly about the royal family since 2007—and, well, a lot has happened in 15 years.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John William Waterhouse
Person
Richard Schmid
Person
John Singer Sargent
ARTnews

Some of the World’s Biggest Galleries and Museums Rallied to Preserve 200,000 Acres of Rainforest in Peru

Click here to read the full article. Some of the art world’s biggest galleries and museums, including David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth, and the Guggenheim in New York, have teamed up to preserve 200,000 acres of endangered rainforest in Peru. The sustainability collective Galleries Commit announced on Instagram Tuesday that the area, called the Chuyapi-Urusayhua Regional Conservation, is now permanently protected thanks to a matching funds program with more than 40 art institutions and individuals. Galleries Commit partnered with the artist-led non-profit initiative Art to Acres to save the lush landscape north of Machu Picchu. The conservation area is one of...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
UPI News

Men killed by NYC train identified as French graffiti artists

April 23 (UPI) -- Two men who died when they were hit by a train in the Brooklyn borough of New York City have been identified as well-known French graffiti artists. Pierre Audebert, 28, and Julian Blanc, 34, were found dead near the Sutter Ave-Rutland Road station around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, WABC reported. Their remains were found in "very bad condition" by the operator of another train.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Gallery#Release Contemporary#The Putney Painters
ARTnews

Russian Artist Stages Protest at Country’s Empty Pavilion in Venice, $35 M. Richter Once Owned by Eric Clapton to Hit the Market, and More: Morning Links from April 21, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  WITH ALL EYES ON VENICE for this year’s Biennale, here’s a quick round-up of things you might have missed in the deluge of information coming out of La Serenissima. Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine continues to loom large. On Wednesday, artist Vadim Zakharov, who represented Russia at the Biennale in 2013, staged a protest outside the country’s pavilion with a sign that reads in part, “the murder of women, children, [and] people of Ukraine is a disgrace to Russia.” (The Russian Pavilion is currently empty after its artists and curator withdrew in February...
PROTESTS
ARTnews

Mexican Artist Bosco Sodi Spent A Month Painting In A 12th Century Palazzo For His Striking Venice Exhibit

Click here to read the full article. Bosco Sodi’s minimalist, highly textured paintings are intensely place-based. For the 2022 Venice Biennale, the Mexican artist spent spent about a month at the Palazzo Vendramin Grimani, a grand 12th century building on Venice’s Grand Canal, producing a small series of paintings made in his particular process: by layering wood dust, cellulose pulp, glue and pigment on canvas and then letting it rest, semi-exposed to the elements. The Palazzo, having served as Sodi’s temporary studio, now plays the role of exhibition space for Sodi’s show What Goes Around Comes Around, curated by Daniela Ferretti...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Robb Report

A $50 Million Mark Rothko Painting Will Lead the Macklowe Collection’s Second Auction

Click here to read the full article. The auction market’s primary suppliers are said to be the “three Ds”—death, divorce and debt—all of which can prompt the selling of artworks. The acrimonious divorce of New York City octogenarian real-estate barons Harry and Linda Macklowe produced a spin on the tradition: a court-ordered auction of their mind-boggling art collection, amassed over five decades. The first 35-piece installment of the modern and contemporary trove already set a record for the biggest one-day sale from a single-owner collection, fetching $676 million at Sotheby’s New York in November. Next month comes Part II, offering...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Auctioning pieces of American history

Rare books and papers detailing the exploration of the New World and the founding of the United States, from the collection of book dealer William Reese, will be auctioned beginning next month at Christie's in New York City. The lots include Paul Revere's engraving of the 1770 Boston Massacre; and the first New England broadside of the Declaration of Independence. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks at some priceless history up for sale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Simone Leigh and Sonia Boyce Make History at the Venice Biennale

Earlier this morning, the two Golden Lions at the Venice Biennale—the top honors at the prestigious biannual art event, which opens to the public today—were awarded to Simone Leigh and Sonia Boyce, representing the United States and the United Kingdom respectively. It marks the first time in the Biennale’s 127-year history that the prize has gone to a Black woman artist, with both Leigh and Boyce also being the first Black women to represent their nations in Venice. It feels reflective of this year’s already singular Biennale, which sees women outnumber men within its main halls for the first time; a key priority for artistic director Cecilia Alemani when taking up the mantle.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy