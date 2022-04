Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Tuesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. The Lakers swept singles action to win a battle of the top two boys tennis teams in the South Coast Conference. Nate Belmore defeated Jacob Hadley 6-0, 6-0 at first singles while Colin Belmore was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Marc Pothier at No. 2. Will Horton won 6-3, 6-3 over Markus Pierre at third singles. Old Rochester’s first doubles team of Max Vivino and Riley Farrell defeated Jason Demers and Ethan Clark 6-2, 6-1 while teammates Lukas Michaelis and Peter le Gassick were 6-3, 6-2 winners of Nathaniel Kumlin and Judson Cardinali at No. 2. The Lakers (5-1, 5-0 SCC) visit West Bridgewater on Friday.

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO