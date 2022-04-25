ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

All the Photos from Olivia Rodrigo's Sold-Out Show at Andrew J Brady Music Center

By Jason Gargano
Cincinnati CityBeat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off Olivia Rodrigo's dazzling appearance at the 64th-annual Grammy Awards, where she snagged three Grammys, the singer performed a sold-out show at the Andrew J...

www.citybeat.com

Pitchfork

Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost Returns to Billboard No. 1 Due to Vinyl Sales

Tyler, the Creator’s Grammy-winning LP Call Me If You Get Lost has reclaimed its spot at the top of the Billboard 200. The album, which debuted at No. 1 shortly after its release in 2021, has jumped from No. 120 to No. 1 on the chart due to massive vinyl sales, as Billboard points out. The LP edition of the record was sold exclusively through Tyler’s website. Citing Luminate (formerly MRC Data), Billboard reports that his web store moved 49,500 physical copies, making it the largest sales week for a hip-hop album on vinyl. Read Billboard’s full breakdown here.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Billie Singing "Misery Business" With Hayley Williams At Coachella Is A Pop-Punk Dream

No, you’re not in a mid-2000s, Hot Topic-inspired dream — Billie Eilish really did just give emo kids everywhere the biggest surprise treat during her Coachella performance. During her Saturday, April 23 concert on the second weekend of the music festival, Eilish brought out Hayley Williams as a surprise guest, and the two teamed up for a rendition of Paramore’s “Misery Business” that’ll go down in musical history. The duo performed an acoustic version of the 2007 pop-punk hit with an acoustic twist, and naturally, fans went wild. You’ll want to watch Billie Eilish sing “Misery Business” with Paramore’s Hayley Williams, because it was seriously iconic.
MUSIC
UPI News

Becky G to release new album 'Esquemas' in May

April 20 (UPI) -- Becky G will return with a new album in May. The 25-year-old singer will release her second studio album, Esquemas, on May 13. Becky G shared the album title, release date and cover art Wednesday on Instagram. "ESQUEMAS 5/13 - My album is coming!!!!" she captioned...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Billie Eilish Fell On Her Face During Coachella Performance But Totally Owned It With Funny Response

Being the youngest headliner in Coachella history at the tender age of 20 is no small task. But Billie Eilish is rising to the challenge and absolutely killing it on stage in the role. Well, for the most part. The singer had a slight hiccup during her last performance at the festival when she fell on her face in front of the attendees and those watching the YouTube livestream of the event. True to form, though, Eilish totally owned the snafu with a funny response.
BEAUTY & FASHION
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Takes Mommy-And-Me Matching to a New Level With All Four of Her Kids

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to fashion, Kim Kardashian knows how to get your attention. In March, she posted bikini pics on a motorcycle and wore caution tape at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris to show support for Ukraine. But her latest Instagram selfie shows her fashion influence extends to all four kids — and it’s so freakin’ cute. Kardashian proved mommy-and-me matching knows no bounds in a picture posted Monday, where she is wearing matching Easter pajamas with daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, whom she shares...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘I was in love with him’: Sarah Jessica Parker on Alexander McQueen and her iconic Met Gala looks

Sarah Jessica Parker has looked back on some of her most unforgettable Met Gala looks with Alexander McQueen, stating that she was “in love with him”. The Sex and the City star recorded a short film for Vogue which sees her reflect on some of her defining fashion moments, including her 2006 appearance when she and the British designer arrived in matching tartan for the AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion theme. The 57-year-old said she “immediately” wanted to work with McQueen for the look, but felt that she “didn’t really know him well enough to be so presumptuous...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ETOnline.com

Hayley Williams Surprises Billie Eilish Fans by Joining Her for ‘Misery Business’ Performance at Coachella

Billie Eilish made the world’s wildest Coachella dreams come true over the weekend! On Saturday night, the 20-year-old singer headlined the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, and brought out Paramore’s Hayley Williams for a stripped-down performance of the band's 2007 song, "Misery Business."
INDIO, CA

