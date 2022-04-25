ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Free-speech absolutist' Elon Musk buys Twitter

KENS 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion on Monday, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the social media platform where he — the world's richest person — promotes his interests, attacks critics and opines on a wide range of issues...

www.kens5.com

