Systemic and mucosal IgA responses are variably induced in response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination and are associated with protection against subsequent infection

Vitamin D is one of the most popular supplements in the United States, and for good reason too: it's known for its ability to contribute to bone strength and heart health, as well as lower your risk for developing an autoimmune disease. But there's a chance you're taking the supplement every day and not reaping all of its benefits. According to a study recently published in Frontiers in Immunology, D3 is more effective at elevating vitamin D levels in the bloodstream than D2. What's more, only D3 helps enable a critical immune system response to bacterial and viral infections.

HEALTH ・ 18 DAYS AGO