Daily Archives: April 25, 2022

Very sad news: Kathryn Hays, who played Kim Hughes on “As the World Turns” from 1972 til the show’s last episode in 2010, has died at age 87. She was immensely popular first as a heroine and then as a matriarch. Hays played the character with wit and humor, and was legendary for calling her favorite people on the show “Toots” on screen.
Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
Nehemiah Persoff, known for his roles in Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke, An American Tail and various other movies and TV series, died at the age of 102, multiple outlets report. Persoff's son Dan confirmed his father's death to The Hollywood Reporter, while a family friend confirmed the news to Deadline. Both outlets reported that the actor died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Click here to read the full article. Nehemiah Persoff, an actor who went from the uncredited role of a cab driver in On The Waterfront‘s iconic “coulda been a contender” scene to become one of the busiest character actors in television and film for five decades, died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, California. He was 102.
Persoff had retired from acting in recent decades after suffering a stroke and other health issues. His death was reported to Deadline by a family friend.
Born in Jerusalem, Palestine, Persoff and his family moved to the United States in 1929, and...
Spring Awakening is heading to the screen. In an exclusive first look shared with PEOPLE, stars Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff can be seen reuniting with the rest of the Broadway show's cast in the first trailer for the upcoming documentary Spring Awakening: Those You've Know, premiering May 3 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.
Robert Morse, the Tony-winning star who reached a new audience with his performance on TV's long-running "Mad Men," died Wednesday at his L.A. home. He was 90. The New York Times confirmed his death with his agent, David Shaul. Morse was born May 18, 1931, in Newton, Massachusetts. He knew...
Emmy Award-winning actor Robert Morse, best known as the star of the Broadway hit How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Bertram Cooper in the AMC drama Mad Men, has died. He was 90. Morse’s death was confirmed by the writer-producer Larry Karaszewski, who serves as VP on...
Click here to read the full article. Declan O’Brien, a writer, producer and director who specialized in horror fare with credits including three sequels in the Wrong Turn franchise, died on February 16 at age 56.
Born in 1965, O’Brien knew from a young age that he would be involved in film. He left for California from Rochester, NY to become an actor. When that didn’t work out, he decided to go to college and get a film degree and graduated from California State Polytechnic University at Pomona. He was able to turn that into a full-time profession and became a ...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Peace Center announced Monday the lineup for the 2022-2023 Peace Broadway Series. The lineup includes Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Jagged Little Pill, To Kill a Mockingbird and Six. (The Peace Center provided a preview video that you can watch above) “You won’t find...
Jay Binder, who served as the casting director for nearly 100 Broadway productions, from Lost in Yonkers, Laughter on the 23rd Floor and The King and I to Chicago, The Lion King and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, has died. He was 71.
Binder died peacefully Friday at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, a publicist announced. The cause of death has not been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Pope, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 63Liz Sheridan, Jerry's Mom on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 93Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell in David Mamet's 'American Buffalo': Theater Review
A native...
Episode 101: “A Seat at the Table” (Available to stream: Thursday, April 28) After ditching his job at the Rand Corporation for a shot in Hollywood, Al Ruddy wins the job to produce Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel, “The Godfather” for Paramount Pictures. Joe Colombo, a rising crime boss in the New York City Mafia, has a darker fate in mind for the picture.
(Credit: Jonathan Tichler / Met Opera) Peter Gelb has revealed that Simon Stone will return to the Metropolitan Opera to direct another new production. In an interview with the New York Times, the company’s General Manager said that the Met will stage Stone’s production of Kaija Saariaho’s “Innocence,” which was first produced at the Festival Aix-En-Provence.
Abacus Media Rights has acquired the Sky Original feature documentary “The Ghost of Richard Harris,” about the Hollywood star and notorious hell-raiser, for worldwide distribution. The release of the film, directed by Adrian Sibley, coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Irish actor’s death. The film, produced...
Click here to read the full article. It’ll be a shorter-than-planned reign for The Little Prince on Broadway. Producers said today that the show based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s novella will end its limited engagement May 8 at Shubert’s Broadway Theatre — more than three months ahead of its planned August 14 closing.
Combining dance, aerial acrobatics, video and music, The Little Prince endured a monthlong Covid delay. It had been set to begin performances March 4. The show had been set to run through August 14 but had struggled to draw crowds after rough initial reviews.
From the official logline: After an aviator descends...
Click here to read the full article. A House vet and a Broadway superstar are among the latest additions to the cast of HBO’s The Gilded Age, our sister site Deadline reports.
Robert Sean Leonard will recur in Season 2 as Reverend Matthew Forte, described as a “jovial, congenial” transplant from Boston. Professionally, he’s the “new rector of the church attended by all the highest New York society.” Oh, to be a fly on the wall during those confessionals.
Additionally, Laura Benanti will recur as Susan Blane, a glamorous (and recently widowed) Newport heiress who hires Larry as her architect for a...
Fans have been waiting to see Kate and Phillip’s love story since the This Is Us Season 5 revealed their wedding day taking place in 2026. But they’ve been waiting even longer to see Kate’s brother Kevin find someone to settle down with. The day of Kate’s wedding might be the technical milestone in the Pearson family, but it’s the night before when the juicy stuff really went down. The This Is Us Season 6, Episode 14 promo promises to deliver all the dirt.
Comments / 0