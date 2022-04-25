ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

A Look Back at Recent Iowa Hawkeyes in the NFL Draft

By Steve Pulaski
Eagle 102.3
Eagle 102.3
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to kick off on Thursday, April 28th. It's a weekend-long event where players' dreams come true and their hard work is validated. They graduate from being college athletes to professionals in the National Football League. The Iowa Hawkeyes have been prolific in churning...

eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Weekly Spiral

2022 NFL Mock Draft: It’s Draft Week

1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan. At this point, Hutchinson to the Jaguars feels like a no-brainer. A dominant force at Michigan with 14 sacks and 34 pass rush wins (per PFF), Hutchinson clearly showed that he is the deserving favorite to be the first player and pass rusher taken in the draft. Standing at 6’6” 268 pounds, Hutchison is thought of as the safe pick with a higher ceiling, but less athletic upside than Walker or Thibodeaux. Hutchison ran a 6.73 second 3-cone (99th percentile), showing his elite movement ability and bend for a man of his size. Expect Hutchison to come in right away and flourish alongside Josh Allen. There is no reason the recent first-round pick of K’Lavon Chaisson should halt this selection.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Hawkeye, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
City
Seattle, WA
State
Illinois State
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PHOTOS: Penn State’s first round NFL draft picks since joining the Big Ten

After seeing two players be selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, with Micah Parsons and Odafe Oweh, Penn State is hoping to see at least one more player go in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. And there is a good chance a Nittany Lion will be selected in the first round with wide receiver Jahan Dotson and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie each being viewed as potential first-round selections. Penn State has a history of developing NFL talent at all positions, but the school may not have quite as many first-round draft picks as you...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings

The 2022 NFL Draft is fast approaching and teams are zeroing in on their needs for the draft. Here are the 2022 NFL Draft quarterback rankings. For position rankings: Big Board QB RB WR TE OT OG/C EDGE DL LB CB S. Name Position Rank College. Carson Strong QB1 Nevada.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Iowa Hawkeye#American Football#The Iowa Hawkeyes#Offensive Tackle#The Green Bay Packers#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Acl#The Los Angeles Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Packers.com

Green Bay enters 2022 NFL Draft with 11 selections

Later this week, the Green Bay Packers will welcome another rookie class to their roster through the NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas. Armed with 11 selections, marking the fourth straight year the Packers enter the draft with 10-plus picks, Green Bay will have plenty of opportunities to add more talent and depth to their roster. All picks are eligible to be traded.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills NFL Draft Countdown: Tight ends

Because the Bills signed free-agent tight end O.J. Howard in the offseason to pair with Dawson Knox, adding another player at that position to their 53-man roster could prove a little tricky, especially because they're already expected to go heavy at running back and wide receiver. Nevertheless, as the NFL...
BUFFALO, NY
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA
1000
Followers
1K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy