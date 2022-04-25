ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

Clarkson Senior Helps Design New Medical Instruments

Cover picture for the articleClarkson University student Monica Bomze ’22, in conjunction with Dr. Carl Nelson from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, recently presented research for a new instrument to be used for minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery (MILS). Bomze, who was tasked with the verification of the feasibility of the new instrument, presented...

geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
freightwaves.com

Overcoming warehouse labor shortages through alternative management solutions

Managing a warehouse isn’t easy, and current labor challenges have increased the complexity. After all, the warehouse can be a tough place to work. Today’s warehouses and distribution centers are lucky if they can find qualified workers, let alone keep them from jumping ship before they gain the necessary expertise to efficiently operate in a building. In 2021, the turnover rate for warehousing was 49%, an improvement from nearly 60% in 2020 but nonetheless a continual challenge.
FireRescue1

Resuscitation science and technology leaders introduce new, groundbreaking T-CPR training and education

Resuscitation quality improvement programs empower telecommunicators to help improve out-of-hospital cardiac arrest outcomes. DALLAS – A new suite of telecommunicator CPR (T-CPR) training and education programs designed for the first first responders in a sudden cardiac arrest emergency is now available from RQI Partners, the partnership between the American Heart Association® (Association) and Laerdal Medical (Laerdal), to help improve cardiac arrest survival rates in communities nationwide. RQI® Telecommunicator CPR (RQI T-CPR) has expanded to three program and learning tiers, marking a first-ever milestone, and offering emergency communications centers and telecommunicators access to more tailored and cost-effective solutions.
morningbrew.com

Creating and selling digital organization products

A head start on your hustle. Today’s side hustle: Creating and selling digital organization products. Skills needed: Graphic design knowledge, marketing, familiarity with social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest. Got graphic design skills? Make extra cash by creating digital organization products (think resume, cover letter, or planner...
State
Minnesota State
City
Potsdam, NY
City
Clarkson, NY
Nature.com

Wearable fitness tracker use in federally qualified health center patients: strategies to improve the health of all of us using digital health devices

As the use of connected devices rises, an understanding of how digital health technologies can be used for equitable healthcare across diverse communities is needed. We surveyed 1007 adult patients at six Federally Qualified Health Centers regarding wearable fitness trackers. Findings indicate the majority interest in having fitness trackers. Barriers included cost and lack of information, revealing that broad digital health device adoption requires education, investment, and high-touch methods.
scitechdaily.com

MIT Engineers Develop a Flexible, Paper-Thin Loudspeaker

The flexible, thin-film device has the potential to make any surface into a low-power, high-quality audio source. MIT engineers have developed a paper-thin loudspeaker that can turn any surface into an active audio source. This thin-film loudspeaker produces sound with minimal distortion while using just a fraction of the energy...
Scrubs Magazine

More Hospitals are Having Robots Fill in for Nurses Suffering from Burnout

Millions of nurses all over the U.S. are being stretched to their breaking points as they’re asked to take on more patients. The ongoing nursing shortage isn’t getting any better as healthcare workers increasingly suffer from burnout and fatigue. But some providers are getting help from an unlikely source. Robots are starting to fill in the gaps when there aren’t enough nurses to go around, and some providers say they are thankful for the help.
TechCrunch

Final week to buy 2-for-1 passes to TC Sessions: Robotics 2022

Now, who’s ready to grab a pal and take advantage of our 2-for-1 pricing? Of course you are — everyone loves a good deal. But, like they say, all good things come to and end. And our 2-for-1 sale ends this week. We’re busy building out a spectacular...
Nature.com

Documenting research software in engineering science

The reuse of research software needs good documentation, however, the documentation in particular is often criticized. Especially in non-IT specific disciplines, the lack of documentation is attributed to the lack of training, the lack of time or missing rewards. This article addresses the hypothesis that scientists do document but do not know exactly what they need to document, why, and for whom. In order to evaluate the actual documentation practice of research software, we examined existing recommendations, and we evaluated their implementation in everyday practice using a concrete example from the engineering sciences and compared the findings with best practice examples. To get a broad overview of what documentation of research software entailed, we defined categories and used them to conduct the research. Our results show that the big picture of what documentation of research software means is missing. Recommendations do not consider the important role of researchers, who write research software, whose documentation takes mainly place in their research articles. Moreover, we show that research software always has a history that influences the documentation.
HIT Consultant

How Automation Can Help with Healthcare’s “Messy” Data Problem

Efficient data processing and data sharing are essential functions across healthcare—from patient care, clinical research, and health services planning to billing and government reporting for funding and research. But most of the data that the industry is processing is human-generated, meaning it’s messy and riddled with errors, and often manually inputted from Excel spreadsheets into various disparate platforms and technology systems. In some cases, our healthcare system is running on infrastructure that is over 20 years old.
NewsBreak
Fast Company

How digital transformation is reshaping business

The fourth industrial revolution is here. Advances in big data, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and high-performance computing are changing the way organizations compete and evolve. In this new age, winners and losers will be decided based on how quickly they can see trends and disrupt industries.
Phys.org

Study identifies gaps in monitoring of streams

A new study identifies gaps in data on streams around the world, highlighting potential priorities for future installation of monitoring tools. The research looks at stream gauges—instruments that record the volume of water flowing through a specific location on a river or stream. The analysis focused on stream gauges...
GeekyGadgets

Deals: Learn the Basics of Coding & Technology, Save 98%

If you are looking to learn the basics of coding then we have a great deal on the Learn the Basics of Coding & Technology in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Learn the Basics of Coding & Technology is available in our deals store for just $20, that is a saving of 98% off the normal price.
