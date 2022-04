Ja Morant finally caught a body in the playoffs. Morant threw down one of those hellacious and ill-advised dunks he's constantly trying late in the third quarter of Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Tauren Prince can be seen heading to the exit as Ja collected himself, Malik Beasley stood his ground and paid the ultimate price by becoming a highlight victim.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO