Iowa City, IA

A Look Back at Recent Iowa Hawkeyes in the NFL Draft

By Steve Pulaski
 1 day ago
The 2022 NFL Draft is set to kick off on Thursday, April 28th. It's a weekend-long event where players' dreams come true and their hard work is validated. They graduate from being college athletes to professionals in the National Football League. The Iowa Hawkeyes have been prolific in churning...

thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Who will the Chicago Bears select? Brad Biggs’ NFL mock draft 3.0.

The top of the NFL draft is more of a mystery than usual this year because no quarterbacks are in consideration for the No. 1 pick. Only five times in the last 20 years has a non-quarterback been the first selection, and that’s almost certain to happen Thursday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars go on the clock a year after selecting Trevor Lawrence with the top pick. Round 1 promises to be ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL mock draft roundup: Where everyone is projecting Jaquan Brisker in 2022 NFL draft

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker is considered one of the top safeties in the 2022 NFL draft pool, and he could very well be the second safety selected by an NFL team after Notre Dame‘s Kyle Hamilton goes in the first round. But the mock drafts leading up to the start of the 2022 NFL draft seem to be in some unison in believing Brisker will have to wait until the second day of the draft to get the awaited phone call from some NFL general manager or head coach. Brisker appears in the second round of many mock drafts from...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Weekly Spiral

2022 NFL Mock Draft: It’s Draft Week

1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan. At this point, Hutchinson to the Jaguars feels like a no-brainer. A dominant force at Michigan with 14 sacks and 34 pass rush wins (per PFF), Hutchinson clearly showed that he is the deserving favorite to be the first player and pass rusher taken in the draft. Standing at 6’6” 268 pounds, Hutchison is thought of as the safe pick with a higher ceiling, but less athletic upside than Walker or Thibodeaux. Hutchison ran a 6.73 second 3-cone (99th percentile), showing his elite movement ability and bend for a man of his size. Expect Hutchison to come in right away and flourish alongside Josh Allen. There is no reason the recent first-round pick of K’Lavon Chaisson should halt this selection.
NFL
Packers.com

Green Bay enters 2022 NFL Draft with 11 selections

Later this week, the Green Bay Packers will welcome another rookie class to their roster through the NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas. Armed with 11 selections, marking the fourth straight year the Packers enter the draft with 10-plus picks, Green Bay will have plenty of opportunities to add more talent and depth to their roster. All picks are eligible to be traded.
GREEN BAY, WI
Dubuque, IA
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

