ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Dish's private 5G strategy gets clearer

By Mike Dano
Light Reading
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDish Network's plan to build private 5G networks for enterprise customers has been a discussion topic for more than a year. But the company's recent announcement of a pilot network with Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, helps to shine a light on exactly how the company will enter the...

www.lightreading.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

T-Mobile celebrates 1 million 5G home internet customers

Following the commercial launch of its at-home internet services in April 2021, T-Mobile is celebrating its 1-millionth home internet customer just one year later. The company’s stated goals when launching the service were to bring the fast internet speeds of its 5G mobile plans to home routers, and its been widely successful. On top of its 1 million customers, T-Mobile boasts that an additional 10 million households in the U.S. are eligible for its 5G home internet plan as well.
TECHNOLOGY
CBS LA

Verizon customers experiencing outages across United States

Thousands of Verizon Wireless customers throughout the United States are reporting outages Wednesday afternoon, with the large majority of reports stemming from the West Coast. DownDetector, a website engineered to detect mobile service and online service outages, displayed nearly 25,000 reported outages as of 2 p.m. - 96% of which came from mobile phone users.A statement from Verizon read: "We are aware of an issue impacting voice calls for some Verizon customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue."The outages started streaming in at around 12:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. At around 4:40 p.m. Verizon released an updated statement which revealed the cause of the outages. "A fiber issue in the core of the network caused some of our customers to experience intermittent call failures today. The issue was identified and resolved by Verizon engineers and the majority of impacted customers should be seeing service as usual. If any customer is still experiencing lingering issues, please restart your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."Outages were also reported in several other large metropolitan areas like Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Reno. 
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Business
Phone Arena

Samsung seeks to supply Apple with an important part of the latter's M2 chip series

Apple's initial line of M-series chips includes the M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, and the M1 Ultra. Built by TSMC using its 5nm process node, these SoCs feature a large number of transistors starting with the M1's 16 billion and moving ahead to the 33.7 billion on the Pro, 57 billion on the Max, and the whopping 114 billion on the Ultra (which is essentially two M1 Max chips combined.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Insane new Walmart deal knocks Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G down to just $360

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. With all the recent Galaxy S22 series deals offered by everyone from Samsung itself to Amazon and Google Fi with and without special requirements and strings attached, it might seem hard to get excited about a member of last year's Galaxy S21 family.
ELECTRONICS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Access Network#Wireless Networks#The Dish#Nokia Networks#Dish#Dish Network#Duke University#Cbrs#Airspan#Jma Wireless#Internet2#Light Reading#G
ZDNet

Best Wi-Fi router (2022)

More and more, remote work and home offices are becoming common fixtures in our careers, with either permanent work-from-home options available or hybrid flextime models. What was once a rapid response to a global pandemic may lead to permanent, long-term changes in how we work and what we will expect our employers to offer in the future.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

I tested AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile’s 5G with 70,000 people

Last week, when the fine folks at AT&T invited me to come down to New Orleans and check out one of their disaster recovery sites, they also included a little perk: The chance to attend the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Championship game. Personally, I’m not a basketball fan, and even less so a college sports fan, but I did see an opportunity. 5G carries a lot of promises, which include increased speed and lower latency. That’s great, but the third pillar of 5G greatness — bandwidth — has never manifested itself for me.
NFL
TechRadar

Microsoft is still trying desperately to get you to use Bing

If you haven’t used Bing lately, an upcoming update to Microsoft Edge will bring the software giant’s search engine front and center in a brand new Sidebar menu. According to Windows Latest, Edge’s new Sidebar menu has begun rolling out to users in the browser’s Canary channel and in addition to Bing, it also allows you to use a calculator, read emails in Outlook, check out MSN browser games and more without leaving the current page you’re on.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNET

AT&T Adds Two New 5G Netgear Hotspots Starting At $310

AT&T's first 5G device was a Netgear hotspot, but since that time -- and a brief Netgear device in 2020 -- it's been fairly quiet on new portable data offerings. That seems set to change on Friday as the nation's third-largest carrier is adding two new Netgear offerings to its lineup.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

LG continues to push out Android 12 updates in the US

Despite the fact that it killed its own smartphone business, LG continues to support some of the phones that were launched on the market in the last couple of years. Although the company’s Android 12 releases have been very slow compared with other phone brands, it’s quite surprising the LG is even delivering these updates.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Not All 5G Is the Same: All the Flavors and Names Explained

After a slow start, 5G is finally building momentum in the US. Every major carrier, including T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon, have nationwide 5G deployments covering at least 200 million people. The top smartphones of the past two years-- like the iPhone 13, Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S22-- even come with 5G.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

This Verizon promo is waiving activation fees on all new phones

Activation fees have always been a source of frustration for smartphone users, but a new Verizon promo is temporarily making them a thing of the past: order a new device before April 30th and the wireless carrier will remove the activation fee altogether. That's an instant saving of $35 and a great opportunity for shoppers who are looking to save as much money as possible when picking out a new smartphone.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Insteon finally comes clean about its sudden smart home shutdown

Smart home company Insteon and its parent company, Smartlabs Inc., suddenly disappeared last week. In what will probably be remembered as one of the most notorious smart home shutdowns ever, Insteon decided to turn off its cloud servers without giving customers any warning at all, surprise-bricking many smart home devices that relied on the Insteon cloud.
BUSINESS
The Verge

TCL 30 V 5G review: even on a budget, you can do better

If you find yourself face to face with the TCL 30 V 5G, chances are you’re at a Verizon store or on Verizon’s website contemplating its prospects as a “free” phone. Free is nice! But free may even be too steep for the 30 V 5G.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy