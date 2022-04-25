At Least One Dead in Collision With Garbage Truck Near Linda Vista

A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

A 24-year-old man died Monday after colliding with a garbage truck on a state highway near Linda Vista.

The man, who was driving a Ford Fusion, was traveling at a high-rate of speed when he collided with a commercial trash truck on northbound state Route 163 near the Genesee Avenue exit at 6:37 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was pronounced dead at scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The identity of the trash hauler who was involved in the crash and the name of the company were not released. Investigators said it is currently unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

It was not immediately available what trash hauler was involved in the crash.

Updated at 10:20 a.m. April 25, 2022

–City News Service