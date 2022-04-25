ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Library Information Session @ The Old Theater - Apr 25

Cover picture for the articlePamlico Library is expanding into a new building – the old Hardee’s...

KNOE TV8

MedCamps offers two new camps for kids with specific needs

Williams said a man was mowing a lot around the corner when he found his dog, shot and killed with his service dog vest on. Jan Strickland shares ways to upgrade your door knobs and cabinetry hardware. Updated: 13 hours ago. Jan Strickland shares ways to upgrade your door knobs...
Lootpress

The City of Princeton Announces Placement of New Wayfinder Signs

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce that twelve wayfinder signs have been installed within city limits. Placed at high traffic areas, these signs are to indicate name and direction of points of interest such as the Hospital, VA Clinic, and Courthouse. In addition, each sign also features Princeton across the top with the Mercer Street Grassroots District insignia above that.
