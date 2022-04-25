Library Information Session @ The Old Theater - Apr 25

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce that twelve wayfinder signs have been installed within city limits. Placed at high traffic areas, these signs are to indicate name and direction of points of interest such as the Hospital, VA Clinic, and Courthouse. In addition, each sign also features Princeton across the top with the Mercer Street Grassroots District insignia above that.

