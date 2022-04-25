Daily Bulletin 4-25-2022

When morning rolls around, many people may prefer to stick strictly to either sweet or savory breakfast foods. But believe it or not, there are actually a few eaters out there that prefer to start their day by blasting their tastebuds with the sweet heat of hot peppers. And while you might cringe at the thought of ingesting something fiery hot first thing in the morning, it turns out that there are actually a few benefits to going the spicy route at breakfast time. As The Beet notes, foods containing capsaicin — a.k.a. the chemical that gives food its spicy flair — can help increase metabolism and reduce blood glucose levels, which definitely seem like benefits worth seeking in the morning.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO