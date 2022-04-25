Daily Bulletin 4-25-2022

It’s getting hot in here! McDonald’s is adding a little spice to their menu with the return of a fan-favorite item that has quite the ‘kick.’ It will be available for limited time, so get it while it lasts.
CRACKER Barrel is known for its famous rocking chairs, warm fireplaces and filling meals at low prices. A huge breakfast plate will normally only run you about $10. If you’ve ever wondered how prices are able to remain so affordable, here are some secrets that not even the most frequent Cracker Barrel patron would know.
While some favorite foods may be discontinued, others are being added. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:People.com, EatThis.com, CheesecakeFactory.com, Restaurant.com, and Technomic.
Chick-fil-A lovers brace yourself – there could soon be some new things on the menu. The popular chicken restaurant is reportedly bringing back the Spicy Chicken Biscuit to its breakfast menu, EatThis.com reported. The biscuit sandwich has been off the menu for six years but will make its return at select locations (as many as 700 restaurants) on Monday, April 25th.
After inhaling a meaty chicken sandwich smothered in Chick-fil-A sauce and a carton of salty waffle fries, you need something to wash it all down with. Sure, you could opt for a standard fountain soda, but Chick-fil-A's drink menu is also stacked with unique beverage options. Arguably the most famous of the bunch is its fresh-squeezed lemonade, which is made with just three ingredients: fresh lemons, water, and sugar. According to the Chick-fil-A website, the chain produces some 6.5 million gallons of its lemonade every year, which is made fresh daily in store by Chick-fil-A employees. Then there's the fresh-brewed iced tea, which you can get either sweetened or unsweetened depending on your preference. Like the lemonade, this is also made fresh every day.
The inside of Tai Lake looks like a combination between a hotel ballroom and a YMCA rec room, and it’s a place that works for a lot of occasions - from a weekday lunch to a birthday dinner. There are a lot of big round tables, with a long menu of delicious food that’s served family-style. Order a couple of standout dishes like the Peking duck, salted-fish fried rice, or ginger-scallion lobster.
Some folks may read this and shake their head because they never had to go without Chick-fil-A’s spicy chicken biscuit, but there will be others who read it with a raised eyebrow. Because, honestly, Chick-fil-A does not do chicken poorly. That’s how the chain has become so popular. But,...
When morning rolls around, many people may prefer to stick strictly to either sweet or savory breakfast foods. But believe it or not, there are actually a few eaters out there that prefer to start their day by blasting their tastebuds with the sweet heat of hot peppers. And while you might cringe at the thought of ingesting something fiery hot first thing in the morning, it turns out that there are actually a few benefits to going the spicy route at breakfast time. As The Beet notes, foods containing capsaicin — a.k.a. the chemical that gives food its spicy flair — can help increase metabolism and reduce blood glucose levels, which definitely seem like benefits worth seeking in the morning.
Taco Bell makes it hard to keep up with its menu. The chain sort of endlessly tinkers with its offerings, bringing things back, trying new items, and shifting what makes up its various meal deals. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain can do this because...
DAIRY Queen is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and to promote the festivities, the ice cream franchise is adding two items to the menu. These items are available now until June 12, 2022 or while supplies last. A new item you will see on the menu is the Cheesy Dude Sandwich.
(CNN) - A fan favorite breakfast option is back at Chick-fil-A. After a six-year hiatus, the chicken chain is bringing back its spicy chicken biscuit. The sandwich will be available at a select 1,300 restaurants nationwide. A new seasonal item is also making its debut – the Cloudberry Sunjoy beverage....
Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant (Iron Hill) is launching new dinner and lunch menus on April 6, 2022, in all locations. Guests can expect several classic Iron Hill, including brewhouse entrées, burgers, sandwiches, tacos, expanded salad options, and hearth-baked pizzas. In addition, for the first time, Iron Hill will offer a lighter lunch menu, focusing on shareable appetizers, expanded salad options, and a selection of handheld items. The lunch menu will be available Monday through Friday until 3 pm. Beer-inspired menu items showcase Iron Hill's commitment to its craft kitchen and scratch brewery philosophy.
Comments / 0