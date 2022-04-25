ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

19-year-old boy shot, killed in Birmingham early Monday morning

By WBRC Staff
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting early Monday morning in Birmingham according to police. It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue near Advance Auto Parts. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as...

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime#Wbrc#The Shell Gas Station#Mobile App#Ios
BBC

Cardiff: Boy, 13, arrested with suspected Class A drugs

Two teenagers allegedly found with drugs and a "Rambo-style" knife in Cardiff city centre have been arrested. South Wales Police attended St Mary Street at 16:00 BST on Saturday. A 13 year old, from Grangetown, Cardiff, allegedly found with bags of white powder, and arrested on suspicion of possession of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Derby: Two arrests after city centre fight

Two men have been arrested following a fight in Derby city centre that left a man needing hospital treatment. Derbyshire Police said the violence broke out in Market Place at about 14:30 BST on Sunday. Officers detained two men, aged 28 and 33, a short time afterwards in connection with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAFF

Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm says 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters was found dead. Kelm said during a news conference Monday afternoon that a body was found in the wooded area near the Duncan Creek Trail at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. The Chippewa County Coroner confirmed the deceased body was of Iliana. Kelm said police consider this a homicide investigation, but no one is in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Ancoats murder: Third man charged over street stabbing

A third man has been charged with murder over the death of a father who was stabbed in the street. Neri Morse, 24, died after an attack on Pollard Street in Ancoats, Manchester, at about 18:30 BST on 20 April, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Jermaine Leahong, 22, has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAFF

Mini bike driver critically injured in Huntsville wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mini bike driver is critically injured after a crash in Huntsville on Tuesday night. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the crash occurred on Pueblo Drive around 7:40 p.m. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. Officers say that a witness saw...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
BBC

Ancoats stabbing: Appeal over shop incident before attack

Police are appealing for information about an incident in a shop which happened prior to a fatal stabbing. Neri Morse, 24, died after he was attacked on Pollard Street, Ancoats at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Detectives believe it was linked to an incident at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ancoats stabbing: Third murder arrest over Neri Morse's death

A third man has been held on suspicion of murdering a father who was stabbed. Neri Morse, 24, died after he was attacked on Pollard Street in Ancoats, Manchester, at 18:30 BST on 20 April. A 22-year-old was arrested after walking into a police station, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAFF

1 killed in wreck on Alabama 79 in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 79 on Tuesday afternoon. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirmed one man was killed in the wreck on Alabama 79 near Cox Gap Road in Guntersville. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Martin Contreras-Perez, 34, of Cleveland, was fatally injured when the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt he was driving collided with a 1998 Toyota Tacoma. Contreras-Perez was not utilizing his seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
BBC

Barnsley: Police appeal over violent assault on officer

A neighbourhood officer was the victim of a violent assault while on patrol in South Yorkshire, police have said. He was attacked in Lundwood, Barnsley, on Monday, while attending an incident involving anti-social behaviour, South Yorkshire Police said. As the officer attempted to detain one of the men involved, a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAFF

Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglar

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to ask for help in finding a burglar Monday morning. The Facebook post claims that the person pictured burglarized multiple vehicles in the Twin Rivers Subdivision of Hazel Green. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone...
HAZEL GREEN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy