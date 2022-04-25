ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Maternity Survey FAQ

US News and World Report
 1 day ago

When I log into the dashboard I do not have access to the survey. How do I access the survey via the dashboard?. Make sure you are logged into the dashboard as the adult affiliate hospital – not the children’s hospital. Make sure you have Editor status....

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Section B#Faq#Race And Ethnicity#Us News#Maternity Survey Faq#Dashboard#My Hospital
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
9to5Mac

How to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad

As far as technology has advanced, there are still times when you might need to send or receive a fax. Whether it’s a rare or regular occurrence, fortunately, you can handle your fax needs with an app. Read on for three ways to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad, including two free options as well as solutions for businesses with strict privacy requirements.
CELL PHONES
Western Iowa Today

Bill Would Allow More Medical Professionals to Authorize Handicap Parking

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa legislature has sent the governor a bill that would give more medical professionals authority to recommend patients be permitted to park in handicapped spaces. Under the bill, licensed physical therapists and occupational therapists would be able to recommend the Iowa D-O-T issue license plates for Iowans with permanent disabilities or permits that hang on a rear-view mirror for those with temporary disabilities. Representative Dennis Bush of Cherokee says, “these therapists have the training necessary to determine if a person needs special parking privileges in order to better function independently.” The bill also lets health care professionals in other states issue recommendations to the Iowa D-O-T for plates or temporary permits that allow a vehicle to park in designated handicapped spaces.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy