The Mentor Connector Announces Executive Director Transition. RUTLAND, Vt. – The Board of Directors of The Mentor Connector (TMC) announced today that Executive Director Chris Hultquist will be leaving the organization, effective April 30, 2022, to transition into a new role as Executive Director for High Horses in Sharon, Vt. During his seven-year tenure, Chris led TMC to become a multi-faceted youth services organization for Rutland County, expanding programming, partnerships, and services through innovation and his ability to connect vision to strategy.

RUTLAND, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO