ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Jury selection begins in suit over lacrosse player's death

By DENISE LAVOIE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFnXo_0fJhX7Od00
UVA Lacrosse Players Killing FILE - George Huguely is escorted into the Charlottesville Circuit courthouse in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012. Huguely, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 killing of a University of Virginia lacrosse player, is headed back to court as jury selections are expected Monday, April 25, 2022, for a civil trial in a wrongful death lawsuit. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — Jury selection began Monday in the civil trial of a man who was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 death of University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love.

A wrongful death lawsuit brought by Love’s mother seeks to hold George Huguely V liable in Yeardley’s killing. Love and Huguely — who also played lacrosse at UVA — were in an on-again, off-again dating relationship.

The lawsuit seeks $29.5 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages.

Love, of Cockeysville, Maryland, and Huguely, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, were both seniors who were weeks away from graduating. They were known for their play on UVA’s nationally ranked men’s and women’s lacrosse teams, but they were also known for their volatile relationship.

Prosecutors said Huguely kicked a hole in Love’s bedroom door, then beat her after a day of golf and binge drinking, enraged that she had had a relationship with a lacrosse player from North Carolina.

A medical examiner concluded the 22-year-old Love died of blunt force trauma to her head, but defense and prosecution experts offered differing medical opinions on the lethal consequences of her injuries.

As jury selection got underway Monday, many of the potential jurors told Judge Richard Moore they had read or heard media reports about the case after Yeardley was killed or during Huguely's criminal trial in 2012. Moore dismissed three potential jurors who said they had formed an opinion about the case and would be unable to put that opinion aside to serve as jurors in the civil case.

The civil trial is expected to include many of the same witnesses, although many of them are expected to testify in videotaped depositions instead of in person.

Huguely’s attorney, Matthew Green, said the defense will acknowledge that Huguely’s assault and battery caused Love’s death and that her family is entitled to compensatory damages in an amount to be decided by the jury. But he said the defense does not believe punitive damages are appropriate.

Love's mother and sister, and Huguely's mother, were present in the courtroom Monday.

Green said Huguely will be brought to court from prison on the day he is scheduled to testify, but not on the other days of the trial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

No jail time for Georgia mother arrested in death of 8-pound 5-year-old

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother accused of starving her 5-year-old daughter before she died weighing just under 8 pounds was sentenced Monday to 20 years of probation. Kylie Mickens was born with the rare 1p36 deletion syndrome, which causes weak muscle tone and brain abnormalities. People with the syndrome also have seizures and difficulty swallowing, WSB-TV reported.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Charlottesville, VA
Crime & Safety
The Baltimore Sun

After two years in the making, Maryland Cycling Classic set for debut on Labor Day weekend

Delayed for two years by the coronavirus pandemic, the Maryland Cycling Classic will make its debut on Labor Day weekend on a 120-mile course that begins in northern Baltimore County and ends in downtown Baltimore. Organizers of the event, billed as America’s top-ranked professional road cycling race, and area political leaders convened Tuesday morning at the Columbus Center in Baltimore to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy