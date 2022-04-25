ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBA fines Sixers star Joel Embiid $15K for Game 4 criticism of officials

By Ky Carlin
 1 day ago
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors have been engaged in a back-and-forth, criticizing the officials and getting into it with each other in terms of their physical play.

It started when Raptors coach Nick Nurse criticized the officials in Game 1 and then did it again before Game 2. He was upset with the way that the officials have been letting Joel Embiid get away with elbows and other similar actions.

Embiid fired back at Nurse, telling him to stop complaining. Now Embiid has been caught with his own criticism. He was golf clapping at the officials after the team’s Game 4 loss on Saturday, and he explained his reasoning afterward. The NBA then slapped Embiid with a $15K fine.

Play has been chippy in this series, which the playoffs should be. But with Embiid now fined, he and the Sixers look to get the job done in Game 5 on Monday.

