Oklahoma City, OK

Plaza District to hold the first ever Calderón Dance Festival on May 21

By Darla Shelden, Oklahoma City Sentinel Senior Reporter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY – The Plaza District will host its inaugural dance festival celebrating the life of the late Shannon Calderón and her vision for building a community with inclusive, diverse, and equitable opportunities in dance. This free family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. – 10...

