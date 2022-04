Hello and good day, Protocol Climates. (Pronounced cli-mates. We’re practicing being Aussie today.) It’s a busy week at Protocol with the entire staff meeting in D.C., but we couldn’t leave your inbox high and dry, so here we are, serving up a dive into how much carbon dioxide removal we might need and — in a turning of the tables — a little Q&A with our Lisa Martine Jenkins. Throw a vegan shrimp on the barbie and join us.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO