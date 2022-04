Managing a warehouse isn’t easy, and current labor challenges have increased the complexity. After all, the warehouse can be a tough place to work. Today’s warehouses and distribution centers are lucky if they can find qualified workers, let alone keep them from jumping ship before they gain the necessary expertise to efficiently operate in a building. In 2021, the turnover rate for warehousing was 49%, an improvement from nearly 60% in 2020 but nonetheless a continual challenge.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO