I Wrote A Song About My Dad (And Maybe Your Dad Too) {Listen}

The Beatles’ Yesterday is far and away the most covered song on the planet. But a spirited case can be made for Wild Thing closely bringing up the rear. The Troggs were the first to have a UK hit with a cover of it (No.2 in 1966) , but a long list of artists that includes Jimi Hendrix, Fancy, Sam Kinison, X, Prince, Warren Zevon and, most recently, Bruce Springsteen have put their spin on its simple chord progressions and sweaty lyrical sentiments. But the song’s writer Chip Taylor (brother of actor Jon Voight) sees what many consider the ultimate distillation of pure, rock’n’roll heat as a more important step in musical history.

