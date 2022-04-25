ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Cause of Fort Wayne Fire Killing 4 Children Still Unknown

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Autopsies have confirmed that fire caused the deaths of four children inside their Fort Wayne home last week, although the cause of the blaze hasn’t yet been determined, officials...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWO News

Coroner identifies four children who died in mobile home fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the four children who died in a mobile home fire last week. The children died in a mobile home fire in the 4700 block of Grassy Lane back on April 21. Firefighters were called to the scene that morning and found the mobile home engulfed in flames. The victims were found once the fire was under control.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD: Motorcyclist in Coliseum Boulevard crash that left woman injured was impaired

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They were coming from the Rockstar Lounge where they had just watched hip hop and country artist OverTime perform live. Just a few blocks from the club, the man lost control of the motorcycle and hit the median of North Coliseum Boulevard. The woman riding on the back of the bike with him suffered a head injury so severe medics at the scene called it “life-threatening.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Dupont, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Accidents
WANE-TV

House fire south of downtown, no injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) FWFD are investigating the cause of a house fire that happened early Sunday evening. FWFD say units arrived to the 2-story house to find smoke coming out of the second floor windows. Only one adult was inside the house at the time, and they escaped the fire without injury.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Missing child dies after found in posthole in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
BERNE, IN
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Accident#Ap
truecrimedaily

Missing Indiana mom found dead in car with baby still alive next to her

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her car with her infant son still alive next to her about a week after they were reported missing. Alexis Morales and her 5-month-old son Messiah were last seen April 12 at around 6 p.m. as they left Kelly Park in South Bend, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. She reportedly told friends she was going back to her home in New Paris, Indiana. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office started looking into their disappearance April 13.
SOUTH BEND, IN
truecrimedaily

Indiana man arrested after missing wife who just finished chemo is found dead in creek

LEBANON, Ind. (TCD) -- A Boone County man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife whose body was found in a creek. According to Indiana State Police, on March 25, investigators started looking into Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite's disappearance on behalf of the Boone County Sheriff's Office due to a "potential conflict of interest." The Boone County Sheriff's Office said in their statement they called upon the State Police to take over because suspect Andrew Wilhoite's mother is an elected official as a County Councilwoman.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy