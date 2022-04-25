Cause of Fort Wayne Fire Killing 4 Children Still Unknown
By Associated Press
US News and World Report
1 day ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Autopsies have confirmed that fire caused the deaths of four children inside their Fort Wayne home last week, although the cause of the blaze hasn’t yet been determined, officials...
A house fire in St. Joseph County early Monday morning has left two young children dead. Michigan State Police troopers are investigating an overnight fire 14000 block of Timm Road in Constantine located in St. Joseph County. The call for help was received at 12:24 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the four children who died in a mobile home fire last week. The children died in a mobile home fire in the 4700 block of Grassy Lane back on April 21. Firefighters were called to the scene that morning and found the mobile home engulfed in flames. The victims were found once the fire was under control.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They were coming from the Rockstar Lounge where they had just watched hip hop and country artist OverTime perform live. Just a few blocks from the club, the man lost control of the motorcycle and hit the median of North Coliseum Boulevard. The woman riding on the back of the bike with him suffered a head injury so severe medics at the scene called it “life-threatening.”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) FWFD are investigating the cause of a house fire that happened early Sunday evening. FWFD say units arrived to the 2-story house to find smoke coming out of the second floor windows. Only one adult was inside the house at the time, and they escaped the fire without injury.
BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her car with her infant son still alive next to her about a week after they were reported missing. Alexis Morales and her 5-month-old son Messiah were last seen April 12 at around 6 p.m. as they left Kelly Park in South Bend, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. She reportedly told friends she was going back to her home in New Paris, Indiana. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office started looking into their disappearance April 13.
LEBANON, Ind. (TCD) -- A Boone County man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife whose body was found in a creek. According to Indiana State Police, on March 25, investigators started looking into Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite's disappearance on behalf of the Boone County Sheriff's Office due to a "potential conflict of interest." The Boone County Sheriff's Office said in their statement they called upon the State Police to take over because suspect Andrew Wilhoite's mother is an elected official as a County Councilwoman.
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman and her son out of Elkhart, Indiana. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said Alexis Morales, 27, was last seen on April 12 with her 5-month-old son, Messiah. The two were last seen leaving Kelly...
INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion after a fire in Clark County, Indiana on Saturday afternoon, according to the Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Department. Monroe Township firefighters said they arrived around 1 p.m. in the 800 block of County Line Road in Underwood, IN...
