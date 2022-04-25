ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Stadium-related Utility Work to Begin in May

Knoxville, Tennessee
Knoxville, Tennessee
 1 day ago

The first round of work related to construction of an $80 million publicly-owned multi-use stadium just east of the Old City will begin in May. Anticipate closures on parts of three streets to accommodate the initial utility upgrade work.

Starting on May 2, contractor crews will begin a project to relocate water and sanitary sewer lines, and these streets will be closed:

- Jackson Avenue, between Patton and Florida streets

- Willow Avenue, between Patton and Kentucky streets

- Georgia Street, south of Willow Avenue

The stadium – supported by a $13.5 million state economic development grant and a roughly $1 million annual lease paid by the Tennessee Smokies – is scheduled to open in time for the 2025 baseball season, though the stadium may possibly be ready in 2024 to host concerts, festivals or other public events. The stadium is expected to host hundreds of events each year – not just professional baseball games and soccer matches.

The total economic impact of the publicly-owned stadium and surrounding private development in East Knoxville is projected to be nearly $480 million over 30 years. More than 400 full-time jobs are expected to be created.

The City and Knox County’s anticipated payment toward the stadium debt would be about $240,000 for each government annually for the first 10 years. At that point, according to an independent economic impact analysis, the project has the potential to pay for itself.

For more information, visit www.knoxsportsauthority.com or www.knoxvilletn.gov/stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
97 Rock

Tri-Cities Worst Intersection to Get Much-Needed Safety Facelift?

Just a couple of days ago, we saw a three-car crash at Gage and Steptoe. Also, sadly, two people died there recently when they got slammed by a drunk driver. The City of .Kennewick has the plan, and apparently the funding, and now they are seeking public input about proposed changes and improvements at one of the worst intersections in our area, Gage and Steptoe.
WEHT/WTVW

All Kentucky business recovery centers to close soon

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Due to a steady decrease in activity, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the Business Recovery Centers in Kentucky will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28. SBA says it opened the Centers to provide businesses impacted by the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes on Dec. 10-11, 2021, with […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
Knoxville, TN
Government
KFVS12

Muddy River Marathon returns to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Muddy River Marathon returns to Cape Girardeau. The 26.2 mile race will take runners past a number of the city’s landmarks, including the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, the Common Pleas Court House and the Missouri Wall of Fame. In 2021, organizers say the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
WLKY.com

Volunteers clean up Waterfront Park after Thunder over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thunder over Louisville spectators left Waterfront Park Saturday with a life-changing experience, but a few trash remnants stayed behind. Local organizations, including sports teams and youth mentorship programs, got up early on Sunday to clean up the mess. "It was a must that we get out...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee

82
Followers
373
Post
349
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville is a city in, and the county seat of, Knox County in the U.S. state of Tennessee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy