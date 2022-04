Large numbers of Black and Hispanic people in Wisconsin are behind on their rent, according to a new report. The report by HelpAdvisor, an online resource that compiles information largely about federal and state benefits, shows that nearly half of African American renters in Wisconsin are behind on rent. Wisconsin has the highest rate of rent delinquency for Black residents of any state and the third highest rate for Hispanic renters. The report drew from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey for the period from March 2-14. The survey was released on March 23.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO