Bend, OR

Graffiti covers signs at popular Phil’s Trail west of Bend, sparks dismay, frustration

By Jack Hirsh
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Phil's Trail, a popular trail west of Bend, has drawn attention for a new trailhead addition -- and not the positive kind.

The signage at the trailhead is covered in graffiti, and people are taking to various social media platforms, expressing their frustration.

Graffiti was also reported inside and around the restrooms.

The vandalism has sparked plenty of discussion on Reddit's Bend subreddit .

Jack Hirsh is heading out to the trailhead Monday to get reaction and has reached out to the Forest Service for comment. His story is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at 5.

