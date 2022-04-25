ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Sinkhole linked to abandoned cave complex in St. Louis

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joe Millitzer
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNsEM_0fJh0grj00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. ( KTVI ) — A sinkhole that formed nearly a month ago in a downtown St. Louis park has become a passage to the past .

There are a lot of cellars, caves, and tunnels under the streets of St. Louis, and a Missouri Sewer District spokesperson said historical records indicate that the sinkhole is linked to an old beer tunnel from the 1800s once used by Winkelmeyer Brewery.

Eerie doll found on Louisiana spillway reveals piece of New Orleans history
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFvcy_0fJh0grj00
Winkelmeyer Brewery (Credit: Missouri Historical Society)

According to a Post-Dispatch article from 1902 , there were once natural caves near the city’s Union Station, and the complex’s tower sits on top of one of them. The old ticket office was located over another of the caverns located around 35 feet underground.

Maps of the curious caves running under St. Louis neighborhoods

The brewer was located on Market Street from the 1850s to the 1890s. They took advantage of natural springs in the caves to keep beer cold during the city’s hot summers. The cellars were located under Market Street.

The natural underground formations in downtown St. Louis were blasted out and divided by masonry. This is a lot like what brewers did with the caves near the city’s Lemp Brewery for cold storage. They were eventually abandoned and partially filled with debris.

The Lemp Brewery was established in 1840 in St. Louis and later became the Falstaff Brewing Corporation

The report from 1902 says that workers attempted to dynamite the Uhrig cellars located at 18th and Market Streets. They were trying to build Union Station’s foundation. The blasting did not do much and they left many of the spaces alone. The caverns are still there.

This underground bar is buried beneath 100 years of New Orleans history

A post office is now built on a portion of the Winkelmeyer Brewery’s land. The beer cellars were exposed during the 1934 demolition . The storage rooms were kept cool by springs. They had to be diverted during the construction of the post office.

The recent tunnel collapse caused a stormwater sewer line above it to collapse. An MSD spokesperson says that the line has been repaired, and work to restore the parkland is still underway.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Bird Banding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a heavily forested nature trail that’s only minutes from downtown New Orleans. And it’s a place where researchers have been studying birds for nearly a decade. The sun is barely peeking through the trees when this wooded nature preserve near New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Body pulled from Lake Pontchartrain on Sunday afternoon, Coast Guard confirms

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered a body from Lake Pontchartrain Sunday afternoon, petty officer Gabriel Wisdom confirmed. Larry Rayford, 66, was found dead in the waters, according to the New Orleans coroner. His cause and manner of death is under investigation. Wisdom did not specify the exact time or location where Rayford's body was found.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Louisiana, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caves#Sinkhole#Uban Construction#Ktvi#Winkelmeyer Brewery Lrb#Post Dispatch
KPEL 96.5

17 Ghost Towns in Louisiana

If you've ever wanted to visit a ghost town, you might not have to go as far as you think. Merriam-Webster defines a ghost town as "a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource" In those terms, when you think...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Outdoor Life

Lightning Strike Kills Herd of Deer, a Wild Story from the OL Archives

Through the years, we’ve covered quite a few strange scenarios involving whitetail deer. There was the Arkansas buck that got stuck goring its own leg, the Michigan doe that tackled a high school cross country runner, and the case of the Pennsylvania police officers who discovered a live deer in the back of a trunk during a traffic stop. But one of the all-time weirdest deer scenarios goes back to 2010, when a lightning strike killed a herd of deer in southeastern Wisconsin.
ANIMALS
WGNO

WGNO

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy