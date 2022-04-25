ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

29 Hilarious Twitter Reactions To The New Season Of "Selling Sunset" That Prove Reality TV Drama Can Truly Unite The World

By Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080X1i_0fJh0MPJ00

The ladies of Selling Sunset are officially back on Netflix for an explosive and entertaining fifth season!

Netflix

From new cast members to Realtor drama, Netflix did not disappoint!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eX78o_0fJh0MPJ00
Netflix

Here's what people on Twitter had to say:

1.

Cher and Dionne grew up and became real estate agents in LA. #SellingSunset

@danyellpeterson 11:41 PM - 24 Apr 2022

2.

selling sunset is like watching ur barbies play irl

@ryanntweets_ 02:35 PM - 09 Apr 2022

3.

I don’t think I can do a full season of Jason and Chrishell. #SellingSunset

@heynaatasha 12:40 PM - 22 Apr 2022

4.

How I look trying to figure out how I’m going to buy a 28 million dollar house I’ve seen on #SellingSunset

@theninaparker 12:00 AM - 24 Apr 2022

5.

Christine voice dictating a text message about whether or not to order Mr. Chow for dinner on her flip phone smartphone in the middle of a team meeting… heaven! #SellingSunset

@gibsonoma 05:12 PM - 24 Apr 2022

6.

christine’s one liners have me crying every time🤣 ceo of carrying the show&gt; #SellingSunset

@swiftiestanwbu 09:31 PM - 22 Apr 2022

7.

Christine to the press every time she’s bored #SellingSunset

@jungkooksakgaee 02:48 AM - 23 Apr 2022

8.

They gotta bring a new friend for Christine every season?? #SellingSunset

@TheTerriDiaries 05:41 PM - 22 Apr 2022

9.

if you’re feeling bad about yourself today, just remember davina still hasn’t sold her $75 million listing #SellingSunset

@queenofmyhrt 01:11 PM - 20 Apr 2022

10.

Davina: “do any of you feel like I’m kissing your ass or I’m desperately trying to be liked?”The girls: #SellingSunset

@gabrrielreed 08:14 PM - 22 Apr 2022

11.

I can’t explain it but Emma gives off this energy #SellingSunset

@KimmieRodrigue2 03:03 AM - 23 Apr 2022

12.

I’d rather be that 75 million dollar house Davina still hasn’t sold than watch Chrishell rub Jason’s bald head again #SellingSunset

@grove_gate 06:44 AM - 24 Apr 2022

13.

One thing about Emma, she gonna let you know about her vegan empanada business each and every time… #SellingSunset

@here4achat_ 12:40 AM - 23 Apr 2022

14.

Maya just minds her business and gets pregnant every season, love that for her #SellingSunset

@lacheswanepoel_ 12:41 PM - 22 Apr 2022

15.

#SellingSunset Adnan, when Davina asked for a new cooperation 💀:

@deryancient 10:18 PM - 23 Apr 2022

16.

Christine: “I met this girl named Chelsea. And I think you sold her husband a house.”Jason: “That narrows it down to about 400 people.”We know Christine whispered, “She’s Black.” #SellingSunset

@RandomTVPollsJP 03:08 PM - 22 Apr 2022

17.

My alignment chart after finishing season 5 of #SellingSunset, I won’t be taking questions at this time. Thank you x

@georgiatownend_ 08:27 PM - 24 Apr 2022

18.

Chelsea doesn’t even have a chair in the office and already closed a deal. VANESSA, DAVINA, PACK Y’ALL BAGS! #SellingSunset

@here4achat_ 12:45 AM - 23 Apr 2022

19.

not Mary being mad that romain wanted to go to the club. Girl that man is 19 of course he wants to go out Lmaoo #SellingSunset

@windisinthecane 10:32 PM - 22 Apr 2022

20.

I conducted a scientific analysis of the Selling Sunset cast

@bananapeele 10:03 PM - 23 Apr 2022

21.

I don’t understand why Netflix is tanking when they have this type of top tier comedy in their reality shows. #sellingsunset

@itsakat_png 07:55 AM - 23 Apr 2022

22.

selling sunset is unmatched

@alex_abads 05:26 PM - 22 Apr 2022

23.

happy selling sunset season 5 day to those who celebrate

@averageIyjoe 08:13 AM - 22 Apr 2022

24.

So many of the outfits on Selling Sunset are just different versions of Marge’s Chanel suit.

@ChrissySh 02:31 AM - 25 Apr 2022

25.

If Chrishell has 1 million haters I’m one of them, if she has 1 hater its me, if she has zero haters it’s means I’ve died. #SellingSunset

@OyinAsh_ 05:53 PM - 22 Apr 2022

26.

Maya’s ability to both stay in her lane and stir the pot simultaneously is admirable. #SellingSunset

@notalexwilson 02:22 AM - 24 Apr 2022

27.

selling sunset music supervisor back at it again!!!

@rpopetweets 10:31 PM - 22 Apr 2022

28.

Of all the drama storylines in #SellingSunset I think we can all agree that the ones between Jason and Brett are the most boring“stOp bEinG DisreSPecTfuL”

@plussizedtwink 03:42 PM - 25 Apr 2022

29.

Y’all got any more of them #SellingSunset episodes?? 😩

@theninaparker 04:40 AM - 25 Apr 2022

If you liked these tweets, be sure to follow these Twitter accounts for more laughs!

Comments / 0

