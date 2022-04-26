HPU ROUNDUP: HPU women’s lacrosse upends Mercer

HIGH POINT — Keyed by the goaltending of Taylor Suplee, High Point University clamped down on Mercer in the second half and pulled away for an 18-12 victory Saturday at Vert Stadium.

The Panthers (8-8) posted their seventh straight conference victory and moved into a three-way tie for first in the Big South with Mercer and Campbell at 7-1. Campbell, which defeated HPU to open the conference season and was 7-0 coming into Saturday, was upset by Furman, 16-15.

HPU finishes the season Wednesday at Gardner-Webb, while Campbell and Mercer collide. If the Panthers defeat the Runnin’ Bulldogs, they would tie the Mercer-Campbell winner for first in the league. WIth head-to-head results as the tie-breaker, HPU would be the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament if Mercer wins and the No. 2 seed if Campbell wins.

The six-team tournament begins Saturday at campus sites, and the top two seeds earn first-round byes. If HPU loses to Gardner-Webb and Campbell beats Mercer, the Panthers would get the No. 2 seed over the Bears on head-to-head results. If Campbell and HPU both lose and tie for second, the Panthers drop to the No. 3 seed.

MEN’S LACROSSE

HIGH POINT — Richmond held HPU’s offense in check for nearly all of the final three periods and rolled to a 16-5 Southern Conference victory in a match that preceded the women’s game at Vert Stadium on Saturday.

It was the Panthers’ lowest goal output in a game since a 15-5 loss to Georgetwon on Feb. 13, 2018.

HPU led 2-0 and then pulled even at 4-4 when Asher Nolting scored his only goal of the game with 13:18 left in the second period. Nolting took a shot to the head after releasing his shot in the crease and went to the sideline for about three minutes of playing time. He didn’t play with his usual spark and wasn’t a key part of the offense the rest of the way.

The Panthers got their last goal on Michael Ippolito’s shot with a man-up advantage and 2:30 left in the half.

The Panthers finish the regular-season Saturday at Mercer, which is 1-3, and VMI closes against Richmond. The top four in final standings qualify for the conference tournament, which is scheduled May 5 and 7 at Vert Stadium. HPU defeated Richmond in the tournament final last year.

BASEBALL

HIGH POINT — High Point took the lead with two runs in the sixth, added two in the seventh and defeated Northeastern 5-3 on Sunday to win two of three games in a weekend series against the Huskies at Williard Stadium.

With the score tied 1-1, Javon Fields drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI double and then scored on Peyton Carr’s single.

Northeastern won 11-1 on Saturday. Cole Singsank provided HPU’s scoring when he belted a solo home run in the seventh. Fields put the Panthers (14-27) on the board first with a RBI single in the second. HPU reliever Everett Vaughn, who replaced starter Sean Duffy after five innings, was the winning pitcher.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Hocie Bouchrak broke the High Point University record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase by nearly four seconds, and Deron Dudley set a new school mark in the 100 meters during the Virginia Challenge meet Saturday at the University of Virginia.

Bouchrak posted a time of 8:37.00 as he finished second in the steeplechase. He is tied for the second-best time in the NCAA East region. Dudley finished fourth in 10.27, nipping Evan Emery’s mark of 10.31 set in 2012.

Terris Burton II posted a season-best 51.96 as he finished second in the 400 hurdles. Hunter Steinau finished fourth in the 10,000 meters. Chris van Niekirk finished sixth in the shot put with a season-best throw of 18.12 meters, and the 4x100 team finished sixth.

HPU assistant coach Scott Houston won the men’s pole vault invitational with a height of 5.41 meters.

In the Aggie Classic at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, Jonny House finished third in the 800, and Alex Hoffman was fourth in the hammer throw.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Lindsey Ickes shattered the High Point University record in the 10,000 meters by 47 seconds Saturday in the Virginia Challenge at the University of Virginia.

Ickes finished eighth in 34:15.78 as she crushed the mark set by Zoe Geis in 2019.

Nylie Facey, Leah Bolden, Alicia Dawson and Dae’Nita Hester finished fourth in the 4x100 relay in 46.60, breaking the school mark of 46.80. Alicia Dawson set the school record with a leap of 12.57 meters in the triple jump and also finished fifth in the long jump at 6.13 meters.

AUTO RACING

SALINAS, Calif. — HPU graduate Connor Mosack finished fourth and Connor Zilisch posted a fifth-place finish for High Point’s Silver Hare Racing in the 98.472-mile Trans-Am TA2 race Sunday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Mosack started second and battled for the lead early in the 44-lap race on a 2.238-mile road course.

Zilisch started fourth and battled handling issues.

“I think we could’ve been better, but such is racing, right? We were just a little free off (the corners), but overall we still finished fifth and the car is in one piece, so I’m good with that,” Zilisch said.

Lawless Alan started 13th and finished 12th in a car that SIlver Hare prepares and maintains for him.

“It was fun, but I kind of got drove off the track at the end, there,” Alan said. “I was just trying to maintain eighth place because my rear tires were burned (up). Otherwise, I didn’t have anything for the top-five.”

The TransAm Series stays in California with a race Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.