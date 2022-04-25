ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia Targets Railway Supplies of Weapons to Ukrainian Forces in Donbas

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Monday its high-precision missiles destroyed six facilities powering the railways that were used to deliver foreign...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 8

chuck kelley
1d ago

No civilized country would boast about accomplishing the deaths of innocent people. We, NATO, and other civilized countries keep playing by the rules against a foreign power who doesn’t play by those rules or any other. They threat and posture. It’s time we consider doing a Crocodile Dundee… “No, THIS is a Knife”!

Reply(1)
5
Lynn Hayes
1d ago

I have to say fig ht Russia the same way. Hit their factories engery plants and so on.

Reply(1)
4


