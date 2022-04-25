ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APOCALYPTICA Announces U.S. Tour With LEPROUS & WHEEL

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApocalyptica is currently out on the road with Lacuna Coil, and they're already plotting their next tour. The band has just announced a handful of U.S. dates with Leprous and Wheel happening this September and October, and you can get those dates below. Apocalyptica also notes that they're have Franky Perez...

