ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, PA

Police: Sister stabs brother during alcohol fueled argument

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBvm6_0fJgoI8R00
Hargrave

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

EXETER — A bloody Cidney Hargrave yelled his sister stabbed him despite her denying she assaulted her brother with a knife, according to court records.

Trish Lynn Hargrave, 27, of Lincoln Street, was arrested at her residence where police found large amounts of blood spatter at the front and rear doors early Monday morning, court records say.

After Cidney Hargrave was injured, he fled the house and was chased by Trish Hargrave who left behind a 3-year-old child unsupervised, police allege.

Trish Hargrave was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment and one count each of endangering the welfare of a child and disorderly conduct. She was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Penn avenues for an argument just after 2 a.m. Officers spotted a woman, identified as Trish Hargrave, run through an alley and into the rear of her residence.

When Trish Hargrave was spotted running into her home, officers were advised that a man, identified as Cidney Hargrave, was in the area of 980 Wyoming Ave.

Police said Cidney Hargrave had a large amount of blood covering his legs, arms and torso.

As officers approached Cidney Hargrave, he yelled multiple times, “My (expletive) sister stabbed me,” the complaint says.

Cidney Hargrave told police that he and Trish Hargrave were consuming alcohol and intoxicated. They were arguing about who paid for the alcohol when Trish Hargrave forced her way into his bedroom and flipped over a dresser, according to the complaint.

He told police his sister allegedly grabbed a large serrated knife, held it above her head and stabbed him when he raised his hands in a defensive position.

Police in the complaint say Cidney Hargrave suffered a deep stab wound to his right hand.

After sustained the injury, Cidney Hargrave claimed he ran to the front door but was not able to open the door, and then ran to the rear door while being chased by his sister, the complaint says.

Comments / 18

Related
Times Leader

Rapper Boogie GZ jailed for alleged home invasion in Exeter

EXETER — A Wilkes-Barre man serving a probationary sentence for a home invasion in January 2021 was arrested by Exeter police on similar charges. Hassan Ian Jones, 23, a rapper under the alias Boogie GZ and Boogie Lyfestyle, was one of at least two men who forced their way inside a residence in Birchwood Estates and threatened a woman early Friday morning, according to court records.
EXETER, PA
WBRE

Five charged in connection to Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested five men including three juveniles, whom they say are connected to a shooting that occurred at a Scranton basketball court. According to the Scranton Police Department, in March, officers responded to the Weston Field Basketball Courts for the report of shots fired. At the scene, officers say […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Exeter, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Exeter, PA
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Wanted pair in Hazleton facing additional drug charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair in Hazleton who were wanted are now facing more charges after police say they engaged in a chase and discarded drugs while fleeing. According to Hazleton City Police, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday. Police say inside the car was driver Jonathan […]
HAZLETON, PA
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Alcohol#Stabs#Penn
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

2-year-old shoots dead 4-year-old sister in horror gas station accident

A 2-year-old boy has fatally shot his 4-year-old sister by accident at a gas station in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. The children were in a parked car at a gas station in the city south of Philadelphia on Tuesday, when the shooting occurred at around 10.45am. The girl was taken to a hospital in the area by witnesses, where she was pronounced dead. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told reporters that “everybody in the community of Chester, in Delaware County, myself included, all of us are just heartbroken to think of what happened to this poor child”....
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Scranton police seize over $17,000 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
Oxygen

Indiana Man Convicted Of Murdering Girlfriend In Her Friend’s Bathtub After Abusing Her

An Indiana man has been convicted of murdering his former girlfriend in her friend’s bathtub after months of abusing her. Jordan Knudson, 37, was found guilty of brutally murdering Kristina Jones, 36, by a Ripley County jury, which took just over two hours to decide, according to Fox 19 Now. Knudson was accused of physically abusing Jones during the course of their two-year relationship, prompting Jones to occasionally stay at the friend’s house where her body was found, per a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Greensburg Daily News.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
BBC

Man who kicked woman's head 'like football' jailed for life

A man who kicked and stamped a hole into a woman's face with steel toe-capped shoes has been jailed. Andy Hurns, 32, launched a "brutal and sustained assault" after forcing his way into his work colleague's home in Nottinghamshire in November 2020. Nottingham Crown Court heard his motive had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Viral video captures Syracuse police stop a sobbing 8-year-old boy over stolen chips

A viral video showing a group of majority white police officers in Syracuse, New York stopping an 8-year-old Black boy after they claim he stole a bag of chips has garnered millions of views and led many commenters to link the incident to the country’s history of police brutality against racial minorities.Syrcause.com first reported how Kenneth Jackson, the Syracuse resident who captured the viral footage, was running errands on Sunday when he first saw a group of officers grab the 8-year-old from his bike, while the alleged stolen bag of Doritos spilled everywhere.“He got snatched off that bike,” he told...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
OutThere Colorado

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman claims flirty Colorado cop let her drive after blowing "3.8" on breathalyzer

A viral video is circulating the Internet in which an 18-year-old female claims that she was stopped by a police officer while driving in Colorado, who ultimately let her go despite her blowing a "3.8" BAC on a breathalyzer – well over the legal limit of .08 percent. In her viral video, the woman claims that the officer flirted with her and gave her his phone number for a "coffee or lunch" meet-up, along with a mere warning for driving under the influence. As it turns out, the claims seem to be false and while the woman was pulled over for swerving in the early hours of April 2, video footage shows a very different interaction.
COLORADO STATE
WBRE

Accused drug dealer wanted in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for a man who they say is wanted for failing to appear in court on felony narcotics charges. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, Raymundo Figueroa-Perez, 22, of Hazleton, is wanted by authorities as a result of a narcotics investigation. Police say the drug investigation was […]
HAZLETON, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy