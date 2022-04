Click here to read the full article. Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown takes his foray into the music world to the next level with the release of his debut album, Paradigm. An 11-track effort, the album includes a variety of blockbuster features and beats from some of the hottest producers in the game. But we know the question most Hip-Hop fans are asking: “Is the music any good?” Upon spinning the project, you immediately get the sense that AB’s relationship with Kanye West has paid dividends, both in regards to the cohesiveness of the album and the costars that pop...

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO