Campbell County, WY

Campbell County resident found dead near O-So Fun Dog Park

By Ryan Lewallen
county17.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILLETTE, Wyo.— A man found deceased near the dog park on Hannum Road on Sunday afternoon has been identified as 39-year-old local resident Kendall Stafford, the Campbell County Coroner’s...

county17.com

