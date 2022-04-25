ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acushnet, MA

Seeing Smoke on 195? It’s an Acushnet Brush Fire

By Kate Robinson
 1 day ago
ACUSHNET — Drivers on I-195 or Route 240 in Fairhaven early Monday afternoon may have seen thick black smoke as a brush fire raged in Acushnet. By 1 p.m. fire crews...

FUN 107

Freetown Hit With Massive Brush Fire

FREETOWN — A brush fire sparked in the Freetown/Fall River State Forest on Monday afternoon, reaching around seven acres of the forest and leading to requests for mutual aid from several local fire departments. Freetown Fire Department officials said crews were alerted by the Fall River Fire Tower at...
FREETOWN, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Oven Fire Displaces Two

NEW BEDFORD — An oven fire in a New Bedford apartment early this morning has displaced two Coggeshall Street residents. District Fire Chief Bob Mourao at the scene said fire crews were called out just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to 311 Coggeshall St. When they arrived, the third floor...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Brush fire along I-95 South in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a brush fire along I-95 South in Attleboro Sunday afternoon. 12 News viewers sent in photos of the scene around 4 p.m. showing traffic backed up as firefighters extinguished the flames. Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the area. There’s no word on what sparked the fire.
ATTLEBORO, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Woman Saved By Door Dash Driver

Sophia Furtado from New Bedford was just having a normal night on her Door Dash job. She enjoyed the ride down all the way down to the end of Sconticut Neck Road in Fairhaven, turned and crossed over onto West Island. She could have never anticipated what was waiting for...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FUN 107

Acushnet 14-Year-Old: ‘Don’t Steal My Wood’

Matthew DeBarros is a hardworking kid. When he wants to buy something, the 14-year-old works for his father's landscaping company and gets paid. "He's been doing it since he could walk," joked his dad, Eric DeBarros. The latest thing Matthew has his eye on is a CRF 250 dirtbike. He's...
ACUSHNET, MA
Cape Cod Times

Oak Bluffs man involved in fatal accident in Pembroke

An Oak Bluffs man was involved in an accident early Saturday morning on Route 3 in Pembroke that claimed the life of a Plymouth woman. Massachusetts State Troopers from the Norwell Barracks responded to the rollover crash at 2:26 a.m. according to a police statement. Preliminary investigation suggests that a...
PEMBROKE, MA
1420 WBSM

Good News for Acushnet Teen Whose Firewood Was Stolen

Earlier this week, we told you about Matthew DeBarros and his plan to earn enough money to buy himself a new dirt bike. Matthew is only 14 years old, but that isn't stopping him from hustling. The boy works for his father's millwork company and saw an opportunity to make even more money.
ACUSHNET, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts plane landing at airport struck by bullet, pilot says

GARDNER, Mass. — The Federal Aviation Administration said Massachusetts officials are investigating a report that a small plane was struck by a gunshot while landing on Monday. State police said the plane, identified by the FAA as a single-engine Cessna 172, was approaching the Gardner Municipal Airport around midday...
GARDNER, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Motorcyclist Suffers Serious Injuries in Crash

A Dartmouth man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Friday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle driven by a New Bedford man. According to Dartmouth Police, officers and other emergency personnel were called to the area of 95 Russells Mills road on April 22 at approximately 3 p.m. for a report of a crash.
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Dartmouth man crashes motorcycle head-on into truck

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) – Dartmouth police responded to a motorcycle crash on Friday around 4 p.m on Russells Mills Road. When policed arrived, they determined a 53-year-old Dartmouth man collided his Harley Davidson motorcycle head-on into a Dodge Charger. The Charger was operated by a 64-year-old New Bedford man.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Josh Frasier

Fire Department Rules on Condemning A House

The quick answer is no, the fire department cannot condemn a house. However, the fire marshall has the power to and the department can recommend to the city that the house be condemned if it feels that the structure poses a safety hazard. The decision to actually condemn the property is up to the city, and is typically only done in cases where the structural integrity of the house has been severely compromised. For example, if a house has been damaged by a fire or severe weather, it may be condemned in order to prevent further harm to people or property. In some cases, a home may also be condemned if it is found to have significant code violations that make it uninhabitable. So while the fire department cannot technically condemn a house, it can play an important role in recommending that action be taken.
FUN 107

The Explosion of the SouthCoast Wild Turkey Population

Until I was 20-something years old, I swear the only turkeys I ever saw were on my mother's Thanksgiving table. Now, it's not unusual to see a turkey waddling through a store parking lot or a half dozen or so walking down the breakdown lane on Route 140 – and some of those little boogers can be aggressive.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.9 HOM

The Most Stereotypical Massachusetts Driver Was Seen on the Maine Turnpike

Usually between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend, drivers and especially out-of-state license plates are seen scattered all over the Maine Turnpike since Vacationland is such a destination during the summer months, especially on weekends. However, even off-season and during the work week, people (and license plates) from away are seen making their way up and down the Turnpike on the daily (myself included, since I drive up from New Hampshire every morning).
MAINE STATE
FUN 107

Damage to New Bedford’s Zeiterion Garage Blamed on Homeless

Someone recently caused damage to several electric vehicle chargers at the Zeiterion Theater parking garage in Downtown New Bedford. The extent of the damage is still to be determined, but certainly, taxpayer money will have to be used to make repairs. I first became aware of the vandalism last week...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Live 95.9

Do You Need A License To Drive A Golf Cart In Massachusetts?

I've always loved cars and ever since I can remember, I've always wanted to be able to drive. The bumper cars and the putt-putt rides at amusement parks were always my go-to. At the age of 12, my father took me golfing for the first time and of course, I was interested in taking a cart. I think I was as interested in driving the cart as I was golfing and my dad wasn't having it. HA.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

