Convivium Urban Farmstead – A Place to Learn and Grow

Each Easter weekend my church, Cornerstone in Cascade, Iowa, loves to host the annual Easter Egg Hunt. The turnout is usually great, and now that this Covid mess has started to slow down, we’re ready to hop back in with both paws… I mean feet. The Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10am on the Saturday of Easter weekend, which just so happens to fall on April 16th this year. The event is free and open to all families with a heavy commitment to our local community, and will feature 3 distinct age groups so all kids get a chance to enjoy the fun. That in itself is a great idea. This way you don’t have older more capable kids beating the younger ones to all the eggs. And with over 3,000 eggs filled last year there were, and always are, plenty to go around for each grouping. That being said, having three kids that partake in the festivities each year, my candy intake or as I like to call it “dad tax,” usually ends up putting about 5 pounds on the old scale.

CASCADE, IA ・ 22 DAYS AGO