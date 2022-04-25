ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Sauk Rapids Man Stealing Catalytic Converter Pinned Under Vehicle

By Alex Svejkovsky
 1 day ago
ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids man is charged with theft and drug possession following an incident in St. Cloud this weekend. Thirty-four-year-old Shawn Iees is charged with possession of burglary or theft tools and 5th degree drug possession....

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

 https://1520theticket.com

