Texas State

Speed limits set on 183 South and 45 SW toll roads

By KUT 90.5
kut.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers on the 183 South toll road should see speed limit signs of 75 miles per hour in a month or so. The 8-mile highway from U.S. 290 East to Texas 71 received the designation Monday morning in a...

www.kut.org

Reason.com

Do Electronic Signs Displaying Number of Traffic Fatalities Actually Cause More Crashes?

From Jonathan Hall & Joshua Madsen, Can behavioral interventions be too salient? Evidence from traffic safety messages, in the journal Science:. Policy-makers are increasingly turning to behavioral interventions such as nudges and informational campaigns …. Guidebooks say that these interventions should "seize people's attention" at a time when they can take the desired action, but little consideration has been given to the costs of seizing one's attention and to the possibility that these interventions may crowd out other, more important, considerations.
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County breaking ground on Smyers Lane, Wyoming Springs Drive turn lane April 29

Williamson County officials will break ground on a southbound left-turn late at the intersection of Smyers Lane and Wyoming Springs Drive at 10 a.m. on April 29. This turn lane, according to a county release, will provide a bay for cars to "stack up" prior to turning left into the parking lot of the Walgreens located at 2650 RM 620, Round Rock, without impeding southbound traffic.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin voters to weigh in on proposition to end marijuana enforcement, no-knock warrants

In addition to two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, Austin voters have the chance to weigh in on a single ballot proposition in the city's May 7 election. The measure, Proposition A, was added to the ballot following a successful petition by Ground Game Texas and would end low-level marijuana enforcement and the practice of no-knock warrants in the city. Austinites can participate in early voting April 25-May 3, and election day is May 7.
AUSTIN, TX

