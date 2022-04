The history behind the Lyrid showers and when to see them. Stargazers and night sky lovers have a very eventful end of April! We just had the arrival of the Pink Moon and now it's time to get ready for some meteor showers. The Lyrid Showers are one of the oldest known meteor showers that history has records of. Even more exciting, the Lyrid showers are said to be one of the strongest showers, having bursts of up to 20 visible meteors an hour!

3 DAYS AGO