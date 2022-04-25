Former Dallas Cowboy offers up financial advice to NFL rookies about to be drafted

1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan. At this point, Hutchinson to the Jaguars feels like a no-brainer. A dominant force at Michigan with 14 sacks and 34 pass rush wins (per PFF), Hutchinson clearly showed that he is the deserving favorite to be the first player and pass rusher taken in the draft. Standing at 6’6” 268 pounds, Hutchison is thought of as the safe pick with a higher ceiling, but less athletic upside than Walker or Thibodeaux. Hutchison ran a 6.73 second 3-cone (99th percentile), showing his elite movement ability and bend for a man of his size. Expect Hutchison to come in right away and flourish alongside Josh Allen. There is no reason the recent first-round pick of K’Lavon Chaisson should halt this selection.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO