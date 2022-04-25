Two Hazardous Waste Collection Events Set for Last Week of April

HAZTOGO to extend Wednesday hours beginning in May

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are urged to take unwanted chemicals to two free household hazardous waste drive-thru collection events the last week of April. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, April 29, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m . – Waverly First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone St., Waverly

. – Waverly First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone St., Waverly Saturday, April 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct.

Business waste is not accepted at these events. Information on business waste is available at haztogo.com or by calling 402-441-8002.

Accepted items include: pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers.

Prohibited items include: latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze, fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electronics, firearms, ammunition, and batteries. For information on recycling these and other materials, visit recycle.lincoln.ne.gov.

HAZTOGO – Lincoln's Hazardous Waste Center at 5101 N. 48th Street – is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month. From May through July, HAZTOGO Wednesday hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday hours will not change.

The household hazardous waste program is part of the Lincoln-County Health Department and is partially funded by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

For more information, visit haztogo.com or call 402-441-8021.