Theatre TJC wraps up its 2021-22 season with Romulus Linney’s Appalachian drama, “Heathen Valley.”. The production is under the direction of Dr. David W. Crawford, TJC theatre professor. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, April 27-30, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Saturday, April 30, in Jean Browne...