Aaron Kizer is a genius. And he's a humble guy, so I've perhaps made him blush. But, in my opinion, genius fits the bill. This Owensboro artist has wowed us all with his artwork--whether we've seen it on display or been fortunate enough to see him paint in person (like I have). His style is unique and impressive. We're fortunate to have one of his paintings here at the WBKR studios; it's in honor of Danny Thomas, the founder of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO