Get a Scholarship for Being Part of this National Champion Winning Cheer Team

Cover picture for the articleThey are fresh off a trip to Daytona for the National Championships,...

The Spun

Tiger Woods Reportedly Makes Decision On PGA Championship

Tiger Woods looks set to play in another major golf tournament. Woods is reportedly on the released preliminary entry list for the PGA Championship, which is set to begin next month. It still may come down to how he’s feeling, but for right now, he’s in the tournament.
ESPN

JMU Dukes softball player Lauren Bernett, part of 2021 College World Series run, dies

Lauren Bernett, a softball player for James Madison University, has died, the school announced Tuesday. No cause of death or additional details were provided. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes. Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program," JMU president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a combined statement. "She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year.
