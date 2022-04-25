Get a Scholarship for Being Part of this National Champion Winning Cheer Team

Lauren Bernett, a softball player for James Madison University, has died, the school announced Tuesday. No cause of death or additional details were provided. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes. Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program," JMU president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a combined statement. "She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO