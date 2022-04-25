ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Cornyn Statement on Biden Admin.’s Reversal of Their Reversal of Texas’ Medicaid Waiver

By Authors
texasgopvote.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMedicaid funding is vital for Texas’ most vulnerable, and the Biden Administration’s original decision put their care in jeopardy. This move would have been damaging during normal times,...

www.texasgopvote.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Waiver#Medicaid Services#Medicaid Funding#Biden Admin#Administration#Texans#Chiquita Brooks Lasure
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […] The post Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
POLITICO

Merrick Garland is underscoring that Joe Biden has not interfered with the DOJinvestigation into the president's son, Hunter.

Garland repeatedly emphasized that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware — a Trump appointee — is fully in charge. Hunter gatherers: Attorney General Merrick Garland insisted Tuesday that there has been no improper political influence over the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
eenews.net

Supreme Court weighs Biden’s Hanford nuclear challenge

Supreme Court justices yesterday appeared skeptical of calls to dismiss the Biden administration’s challenge of a Washington state law that expanded benefits to federal contractors at the Hanford nuclear waste site. The federal government is seeking to block a 2018 state law that presumed current and former workers who...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy