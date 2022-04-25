ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

KSL News Anchor Matt Rascon Talks Being a Girl Dad

By Name
ksl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s a man of many talents, he’s up to date on...

studio5.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksl#Ksl News Anchor
People

Drew Scott Says He and Wife Linda Phan Were 'So Lost' Trying to Conceive First Baby

For Drew Scott and Linda Phan, starting a family has been a lengthy learning experience. As they prepare to welcome their first baby together, the HGTV host, 43, spoke to PEOPLE about the struggles the couple had trying to conceive a baby since tying the knot in 2018, sharing that there were moments of hopelessness before they were educated on the best ways to move forward.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Jimmy Kimmel shares birthday tribute to son Billy, five, years after tearfully revealing he had open heart surgery hours after birth: 'We are eternally grateful to the brilliant doctors and nurses'

Jimmy Kimmel has shared a birthday tribute to his son Billy on his fifth birthday years after famously tearing up on his talk show when revealing the boy had open heart surgery just hours after birth in May 2017. The 54-year-old chat show host shared a cute snap of his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
DoYouRemember?

Battling Brain Tumor, Wendi Lou Lee From ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Stayed Strong With Faith

Little House on the Prairie boasted as wide a cast of child actors as adult stars. One of the former group was Wendi Lou Lee who, with her twin sister Brenda, played baby Grace Ingalls in her younger years. She has recently added her voice to the testimonies about working with Michael Landon and shared the important role faith has played in her life – especially after a dire health battle.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown, 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped. Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle, 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody. Janelle was...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Gillian Sisley

Mom Refuses to Name Unborn Baby

Do fathers have the right to see the birth of their child?. The birth of a child is meant to be an exciting time in a parent's life. Children change everything, but for those who want them, they are a welcomed gift. Thousands of families experience welcoming a new member to their family every single day in the US. With that said, a lot of challenges come along with having a baby.

Comments / 0

Community Policy